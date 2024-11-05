WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY:
Joy Reid calls Florida an "extreme right-wing fascist state" pic.twitter.com/IZGsGSDNOj
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2024
WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY:
Joy Reid calls Florida an "extreme right-wing fascist state" pic.twitter.com/IZGsGSDNOj
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.