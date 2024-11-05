DAVID HARSANYI: If one election can destroy the republic, it’s already dead.

I’ve hated nearly everything about the 2024 race: The incoherence of the candidates. The arms race in economic pandering. The violence. The nutjobs who’ve wormed their way into positions of influence. The lawfare. The unprecedented corruption and mendacity of the mass media. But there will be another election in two years that will matter very much to millions of people. And another one two years after that. Most of the same people, on experts, will be out there campaigning, raising money, and warning you that the end is near.

Modern elections do not put us out of our misery — they merely degrade our rights and decency in incremental two-year chunks.

And though I have no idea who will win the presidency in 2024, I’m quite comfortable predicting that Democrats won’t be carted off to concentration camps if Harris loses the election. Not one journalist, not even Joe Scarborough, is going to face a firing squad for saying critical things about the president. Indeed, there probably hasn’t been a public figure in America’s history who has faced as much scorn and scrutiny (some of it earned, much of it slander). Never has anyone been censored.

The unhinged, hysterical meltdown of the Left over former President Donald Trump’s candidacy is unparalleled in modern history. Women who walk around cosplaying The Handmaid’s Tale are living in the wealthiest and freest place women have ever known. They will continue to do so, even if Trump finds his way back into the White House for four years. The very notion that “democracy” hinges on the unfettered availability of third-trimester abortions is a kind of corrosive delusion only partisanship can whip up in otherwise rational people. Then again, we already know if Trump wins, every innocuous tax cut will be treated like the Reichstag fire.