WELL, MARXIST-ADJACENT: Is Kamala Harris truly a Marxist? Understanding Marxism With Ben Shapiro and Paul Kengor.

Shapiro asked Kengor if he agrees with identifying Harris as a Marxist, and Kengor expressed caution about simply labeling all leftists as Marxists. (READ MORE: Kamala Harris Borrows From Karl Marx)

“I want to call a Marxist a Marxist only if we’re dealing with a legitimate Marxist,” Kengor responded. Kengor proceeded to explain the different classifications of Marxism that have developed throughout history — from proletariat against bourgeoisie and oppressed against oppressor to pitting the sexes against each other.

“I’d stay away from saying in a national debate [that] she’s a Marxist unless you can really defend it and explain it,” Kengor said. Shapiro agreed with Kengor’s sentiment, elaborating that baseless name-calling “waters down what Marxism is and makes it more palatable for the masses.”

Kengor, who is a political science professor and teaches about Marxism at Grove City College, told Shapiro that the best definition of Marxism was already given by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels in their Communist Manifesto.

“I would argue — others have too — that the primary virtue in Marxism is envy,” Kengor added.