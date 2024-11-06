KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: TRUMP WINS. AMERICA WINS. “Regular readers here know that I have been nothing but pessimistic throughout this election cycle. I knew that all of the signs looked good for Trump as Election Day approached, but I was convinced that the Dems would find some way to blow it all up. Pennsylvania was the biggest surprise for me. I was convinced that the Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine in Philadelphia would muck up the works.”