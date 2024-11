A WELCOME BREAK FROM PLAYING WITH MAPS AT 270TOWIN: Design an interstellar ‘generation ship’ to spend decades among the stars with Project Hyperion competition. “Rather than focusing on the design of the propulsion system, or structural design of the ship, researchers are specifically interested in answering what an ideal space habitat architecture and social system would look like for such a journey.”

Make it a sim, sell it on Steam, and finance research.