KAM’S CAMERA CON?
NEXT LEVEL FAKE: Kamala pretends to talk to voter on the phone before revealing she was talking with her camera app open 🥴 pic.twitter.com/lI9VL7P2HQ
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 5, 2024
KAM’S CAMERA CON?
NEXT LEVEL FAKE: Kamala pretends to talk to voter on the phone before revealing she was talking with her camera app open 🥴 pic.twitter.com/lI9VL7P2HQ
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 5, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.