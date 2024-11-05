AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Kamala Harris Confused By Process Where She Needs To Get Votes To Be Selected https://t.co/SpaxZbzZWn pic.twitter.com/NHa3uNhDqY
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 5, 2024
Checks out.
