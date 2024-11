REMINDER: Ignore the exit polls. And vote.

This is a great point. Exit polls have one utility: studying single silos within the electorate well after the election is over. They are totally incapable of predicting election results on election day. The science required to make them do that is as impossible as cold fusion. https://t.co/kC8hFttYLN

— Brad Todd (@BradOnMessage) November 5, 2024