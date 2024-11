SEEMS A LITTLE… INSURRECTION-Y:

🚨BREAKING: Jamie Raskin said, “Let folks cast their votes for Trump if that’s their choice. But mark my words, we won’t be certifying the election. He might win, but we’ll ensure he doesn’t step foot in the Oval Office.” pic.twitter.com/oOFsDMDTZS

— 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) November 5, 2024