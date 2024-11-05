DEMOCRAT TURNOUT ISSUES IN PA?: Re Stephen Green’s post below on Democratic concern about turnout, I have a distant cousin who was a high-level Obama appointee. According to his Facebook page, he’s spent the last several weekends knocking on doors in Pennsylvania for Harris, and urging others to do the same. I’m no grass-roots politics maven, but when a campaign’s best use for a top political operative is retail door-knocking, it strikes me as a sign that the campaign is concerned about turnout.