MISTER, WE COULD GET A KAM LIKE HERBERT HOOVER AGAIN: Trump warns of depression if Harris wins.

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday ripped Vice President Kamala Harris over this week’s poor jobs numbers, warning if he’s not elected the country will collapse economically. Mr. Trump cited to his supporters at a rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October report of only 12,000 additional jobs and compared the current economic environment to President Herbert Hoover’s Depression. “It’s usually like 200,000 or 250,000. Sometimes you have 300,000 or 400,000, but 12,000 jobs? I never heard that before. “We lost nearly 30,000 private sector jobs. Think of that. And the jobs created were mostly government jobs. That’s easy. You just … hire 100,000 people this month.” Mr. Trump called for a different direction, saying, “We want private jobs. … Nearly 50,000 manufacturing jobs were lost in a single month. I’ve never heard of these numbers.” He later said, “I didn’t know Joe Biden is Herbert Hoover. I always said I would hate to be Herbert Hoover. This is like 1929 — the Great Depression. These are Depression-type numbers.”

Not surprisingly, the DNC-MSM has absolutely buried the absolutely anemic jobs numbers, it’s simply an extension of their turning a mild recession in 1992 into “the worst economy in 50 years,” while hiding its pre-election recovery, to get their man across the finish line.

More Trump:

Mr. Trump put much of the blame on Ms. Harris’ open border that’s let illegal immigrants flow in to take jobs from American citizens. “One hundred percent of the job openings have gone to migrants, taking jobs from more than anybody else. And you haven’t seen the numbers. And I think your speakers should ask Washington for those numbers, because they’re really bad,” he said. “They’ve taken the African American jobs … people that have done a great job. They’ve worked there for 20, 25 years, in different places and, to a lesser extent, Hispanic jobs. But large numbers of African Americans.”

Which is why: Who You Gonna Call? Trump Reveals Who He Will Phone on First Day in Office.

If he succeeds in winning back his old job, he will pick up the phone the first day and call… the president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum. And it won’t just be to chit-chat and trade niceties—Trump said he will inform her that he will immediately impose massive tariffs unless she does her part to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into the U.S. ‘I haven’t met her, and I’m going to inform her on Day One or sooner, that if they don’t stop this onslaught of criminals and drugs coming into our country, I’m going to immediately impose a 25 percent tariff on everything they send into the United States of America,’ he said he would threaten. The remark earned cheers from his rally crowd in North Carolina. Watch: