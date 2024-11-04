THIS IS CNN: Christiane Amanpour’s Name Games.

What had caught my attention but what I didn’t think worth mentioning at the time was that in the video and transcript, the nurse says that she thinks the alleged exploding food containers were left in residential areas “when the IOF is, you know, raiding homes and stuff.”

The IOF is an abbreviation for “Israeli occupation forces.” It’s a derogatory term used by anti-Israel partisans to refer to the Israeli military. Generally, people who use it see Israel as an illegitimate state—as you can see from the context, the term is used to describe Israeli troops of any kind.

I thought of that nurse’s interview again this afternoon when I watched CNN’s Christiane Amanpour interview a Palestinian and Israeli filmmaking team who oppose the demolition of unauthorized Palestinian structures built on an IDF training plot. (Israel’s Supreme Court approved the demolitions after it was proved that the structures were built well after the site was designated for the IDF.) A clip making the rounds showed Amanpour saying to the Arab member of the duo: “I understand why you would want to film what’s happening to your own villages from the settlers and the Israeli occupation forces.”