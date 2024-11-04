JOE ROGAN ENDORSES TRUMP:

The move comes on Election Day eve, and it’s unclear if it will change any hearts or minds. That work already might have been done by Rogan.

He recently interviewed Trump on his wildly popular podcast, an episode that generated more than 45 million views alone. That doesn’t include various YouTube clips, extensive exposure on X and countless podcast platforms.

Rogan also chatted with Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance in recent days. Both moves suggested Rogan was leaning in Trump’s direction, but he openly invited Vice President Kamala Harris onto his show, too.

She refused to meet his basic demands, opting for a wan “Saturday Night Live” appearance as a pop culture lifeline instead.