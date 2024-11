THE COUNTRY IS ABOUT TO BE IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS:

A colleague just shared an email from a major university's public policy school, which is planning a "self-care suite" for students the day after the election featuring Legos, coloring, and milk & cookies. Folks, this isn't funny anymore. It's disturbing to treat adults likeā€¦ — Robert Pondiscio (@rpondiscio) November 4, 2024

The kicker? This is Georgetown’s McCourt School of Public Policy.