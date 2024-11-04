THE BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION VS CLEAN ENERGY: Constellation Energy, nuclear stocks plummet after regulators block Amazon power deal.

Constellation Energy stock (CEG) fell 12.5% Monday amid a broader decline in nuclear power stocks following the US government’s rejection of another Big Tech nuclear power agreement late Friday.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) rejected a proposal from a grid operator, PJM, to ramp up the amount of power supplied through the grid from Talen Energy (TLN) to an Amazon (AMZN) artificial intelligence data center. Talen said in a statement on Sunday it believes the FERC “erred” in its ruling, adding the company is “evaluating our options, with a focus on commercial solutions.”