WORST. HITLER. EVER. 50 Orthodox Rabbis Endorse Donald Trump.

Author of the best-selling book, “The War Against the Bible,” Rabbi Elie Mischel explained, “Understandably, most rabbis are afraid to make political statements that might anger some of their congregants. But this election is different. If Kamala Harris becomes president instead of Donald Trump, the consequences could be catastrophic: arms embargoes on Israel, devastating sanctions on Israelis opposed to a Palestinian state, and worst of all, more dead Jews. This is not about Republican or Democrat, conservative or liberal. It’s about the safety of Israel. If rabbis can’t find the courage to speak up now as we fight for our very existence, when will they?”

Other Orthodox rabbis explained their endorsement of President Trump.

Rabbi Pesach Lerner, President Emeritus of the Coalition for Jewish Values explained, “Why do Orthodox Rabbis endorse Former President Trump? Simple. He’s good for Israel. He’s good for the US economy. He’s good for family values. He’s good for US energy. He’s good for a strong and safe America. He’s good for American and world stability. The better question is, how could Orthodox Rabbis, and others, not endorse him?”