GUYS, WE’RE HERE FOR YOU IN SOLIDARITY. TAKE ALL THE DAYS YOU NEED, STARTING RIGHT NOW. FIGHT THE POWER! New York Times’ tech staff threatens strike during Election Day crunch.

Management says that the Guild has bogged down negotiations with what the paper sees as outlandish, even illegal, proposals. As Semafor previously reported, the Guild proposed a ban on scented products in break rooms, unlimited break time, and accommodations for pet bereavement, as well as mandatory trigger warnings in company meetings discussing events in the news.

The ghosts of H.L. Mencken and Lou Grant are roaring with laughter right now. Except for “accommodations for pet bereavement.” Clearly the otherwise tough techie Timesmen need space to mourn for the vicious state-mandated murder of Peanut.