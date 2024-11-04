WATCH: Harris Refuses to Comment on Crime Measure Because ‘It’s the Sunday Before the Election.’

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to say whether or not she would vote for California’s Proposition 36 because “it’s the Sunday before the election.”

Harris’s refusal to articulate a position on the measure underscores her strategy to not irritate the radical left while trying to remain ambiguous to attract moderates.

California’s Proposition 36 would give drug traffickers and serial shoplifters tougher penalties.

“How did you vote on Prop 36?” a reporter in Detroit asked Harris.

“So, I have — my ballot is on its way to California and I’m gonna trust the system that it will arrive there and I am not gonna talk about the vote on that because, honestly, it’s the Sunday before the election and I don’t intend to create an endorsement one way or another around it,” she replied: