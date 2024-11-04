MATT WALSH: Is America ready for its first DEI president?

Nobody ever talks about this anymore, but there was a time when Democrats were floating Kamala Harris as a potential Supreme Court pick. Shortly after the death of Antonin Scalia, the Los Angeles Times published an article about how she may be on Barack Obama’s shortlist. Speculation reached a “fever pitch,” they reported. Harris said she was flattered by the consideration, even as she declined the opportunity.

That’s a footnote in American history that’s worth revisiting, now that Election Day is almost here. Imagine the kind of people who would tell us, with a straight face, that Kamala Harris should replace Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court. On the one hand, you have one of the leading legal minds in all of American history. On the other hand, you have Kamala Harris, who is incapable of telling us anything of substance, except perhaps that she was “raised in a middle-class family.”

It’s the perfect illustration of how brazenly — and for how long — Democrats have attempted to elevate Kamala Harris far beyond her competence, solely on the basis of her gender and ethnicity. Kamala Harris is the embodiment of the diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, policies that have taken hold across this country over the past decade.