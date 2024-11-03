FORGET THE POLLS AND JUST GO VOTE TOMORROW: Brace Yourself for the Latest Poll from 2020’s Most Accurate Pollster. “As for the battleground states, the newest [Atlas Intel] poll has Trump ahead in all seven swing states, including Wisconsin. If that wasn’t good enough news for you, his lead is outside the margin of error in three states: Arizona, North Carolina, and Nevada.”
