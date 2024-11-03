WHAT’S THE MANDARIN FOR DEI? China’s Next ‘Great Leap Forward.’ “Following a meeting of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee and State Council, Beijing issued a new directive to develop an advanced industrial workforce aimed at driving Chinese-style modernization. The plan calls for organizing workers into groups and strengthening ideological and political guidance. To achieve this, central leadership will increase training and support for industrial workers to improve both the quality and quantity of production. Professional educators will lead these groups, providing both technical training and ideological instruction, while efforts will be made to make manufacturing jobs more attractive, especially for young people and migrant workers, potentially including ‘reeducation’ programs.”