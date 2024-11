PRIORITIES:

You can’t make this up.

The CO AG is investigating the management company of the apartment complex in Aurora, CO which was taken oven by Venezualan gangs. The gangs beat the manager, tried to extort him, and threatened him when he went to the property. The management company… pic.twitter.com/lka0dkTQT8

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 3, 2024