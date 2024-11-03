NICE JOB, FELLAS: Elite Israeli commandos storm Lebanon beach to capture top Hezbollah official Imad Amhaz in speedboat.

The weekend operation involved commandos with the Israel Defense Force’s Shayetet 13 force, who were deployed along the coast in northern Lebanon and conducted the raid on a Hezbollah facility in Batroun, CNN reports.

The highly specialized soldiers rushed the beach to reach the terrorists’ hold and capture Imad Amhaz, throwing the suspected Hezbollah senior official into a speedboat and carting him off, according to the IDF.

Amhaz, who is believed to be a “significant source of knowledge” on Hezbollah’s naval force, was handed over to Israeli interrogators so they could try to get him to divulge details of the terror group’s maritime operations.