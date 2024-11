FULL MINNESOTA JACKET:

No, this is not a video from a war-torn country in the Middle East.

This is the aftermath of the Minneapolis Riots after Governor Tim Walz allowed it to burn four consecutive nights.

Kamala Harris bailed out the violent rioters.

This is their legacy.

