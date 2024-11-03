MARK STEYN: “Election” “Day” Minus Two.

The dispatch of a poor blameless (and rabies-free) squirrel is also a blunt illustration of the limits of the desperate American reliance on “constitutionalism” and its attendant legal sophistries: There can be no remedy in law for the state’s killing of Peanut and Fred. They are dead, and will stay dead. Even were Mark and Daniela Longo to get it to the US Supreme Court, that fact will not change — just as Mann vs Steyn, my own twelve-year lawsuit in the dank septic tank of the District of Columbia Superior Court, will not reach John Roberts and the gang until I am dead. As I used to say to Tucker, a republic of judges is a contradiction in terms.

It is additionally a too perfect illustration of what the late Sam Francis called “anarcho-tyranny”, which you’ll be getting a lot more of if the fellows who’ve been waggling the dead husk of a moth-eaten sock-puppet these last four years manage to pull it off a second time on Tuesday. Even as “migrants” and other protected classes are loosed upon the land unburdened by the law, you will be subject to ever more capricious micro-regulation in every aspect of your life. New York is a self-proclaimed “sanctuary state”: in a supposed age of contagion necessitating “vaccine mandates” for diner waitresses, the borders were thrown open to admit millions, of both unknown Covid status and unknown criminal status. In the ever more lawless dump that is New York City, you can steal a thousand bucks’ worth of merchandise and not face prosecution — as the conscious policy choice of the District Attorney. Because that frees up a bunch of resources to enable a dozen agents to terrorise Mr and Mrs Longo.

* * * * * * * *

These last few weeks have been fun: Trump at his most whimsical — musing on Arnold Palmer’s spectacular endowment for ten minutes – is still more real than Kamala or Mrs Jake Sullivan pretending to be broken-down losers just like you. But Democrats know this is about power, so have your fun and then they’ll kick the door down and liquidate the problem, just as they did with Peanut and Fred: