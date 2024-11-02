COOL. I’LL BET THE PLANE HAS MORE COMEDY CHOPS THAN SHE DOES: Kamala Harris campaign plane redirected to NYC for surprise Saturday Night Live cameo.

Vice President Kamala Harris added a previously unannounced stop in New York City to her schedule for a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live.

She is appearing on NBC’s hit late-night show with just three days to go before the election, in a move designed to reach millions of TV viewers, even if it’s at the expense of another swing state event.

Harris is likely to come face-to-face with SNL veteran cast member Maya Rudolph, who was specifically cast to play the vice president after Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

The visit is the latest in a long line of appearances by presidential candidates on the show, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.

Although the nature of her appearance was being kept under close wraps, it could also bring in Dana Carvey continues to skewer President Joe Biden’s speaking style, and James Austin Johnson, who plays Trump.

The surprise visit to New York came during the final laps of the campaign, when travel schedules sometimes reveal where a candidate is making their strongest play.