ROGER KIMBALL: Donald Trump is going to win the election, and liberals are already deranged by it.

They say that truth is the first casualty of war. Maybe it is. It is certainly the first casualty of Democratic press coverage of Donald Trump when he is running for president.

“Trump escalates violent rhetoric, calling for Liz Cheney to be shot.”

Gosh. Did he really? No, he didn’t. But CNN wants you to think so, and they are happy to wheel out frantic NeverTrumpers like Jonah Goldberg to fulminate against the Bad Orange Man for threatening Cheney, one of the former president’s most outspoken critics.

The trouble is, the full clip of Trump’s appearance with Tucker Carlson shows beyond cavil that he was warning that Liz Cheney, like her father, is a war hawk who would happily send “10,000 troops” to fight and die for a pointless war.

The investor and recent convert to Trump Bill Ackman has assembled an inventory of distortions the media has spread about Trump.