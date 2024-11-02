OUT ON A LIMB: Gladiator II is “total Hollywood bullsh*t”, says top historian.

A feature by The Hollywood Reporter published today (October 30) makes a bid to separate the historical accuracies of the upcoming epic from its wilder sequences – like the use of sharks in a flooded Colosseum, which had already garnered praise (and disbelief) from viewers upon its reveal in the film’s trailer.

Dr. Shadi Bartsch, a classics professor at the University of Chicago – and author of several books about ancient Rome – called it “total Hollywood bullsh*t.”

“I don’t think Romans knew what a shark was,” she said, although adding that naval battles were held in the arena.

On the use of rhinos in the Colosseum, Bartsch notes that a poem was once written in 80 A.D. “about a rhinoceros tossing a bull up to the sky”, although not of the same breed as the one in the film, which is directed by Ridley Scott. There’s also no evidence that gladiators rode rhinos, she clarified.

Another Gladiator II scene shows a Roman noble sipping tea in a cafe while reading the newspaper – which, as The Hollywood Reporter noted, would be an anachronism as the printing press would not be invented until 1,200 years later.

“They did have daily news — Acta Diuma — but it was carved and placed at certain locations,” Bartsch added. “You had to go to it, you couldn’t hold it at a cafe. Also, they didn’t have cafes!”