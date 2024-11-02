ANSWERS TO THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Why Peanut the Squirrel Matters.

If you live on Twitter/X (or any of the social media platforms), you will likely have heard the story of Peanut the Squirrel.

Peanut has been a social media celebrity for seven years. An animal rescue nonprofit was built around him, saving hundreds of animals, from rodents to horses, from abuse, neglect, or simply bad luck. His story and his antics charmed millions of people, and helped people escape from the grittier and nastier realities of living in an unforgiving world.

* * * * * * * *

In the midst of the decisive election campaign of our lifetimes, why talk about Peanut the Squirrel? Aren’t there more important issues like the polls, turnout, shenanigans, and all the day’s news?

How can we be living in this country? Encampments and rampant illegal drug use, defecating on the streets but ‘the state’ has the focus and the will to do this? #peanut https://t.co/sW20aeU027 — 𝚍𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚕𝚍 𝚋𝚊𝚛𝚗𝚊𝚝 (@donaldbarnat) November 2, 2024

Yes, all those things matter. But the story of Peanut matters because it is a microcosm of what we are facing. A nameless, faceless, and merciless bureaucracy with no sense of proportion or empathy can, at a whim, upend people’s lives over what amounts to nothing. It can seize a beloved family pet, the mascot of an organization that does enormous good, just because some nanny-stater decides they don’t approve.