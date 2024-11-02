BRENDAN O’NEILL: The liberal media’s distortion of Trump’s Liz Cheney comments exposes how panicked they are.

So now Donald Trump wants to kill Liz Cheney? Worse, he wants to drag her before a firing squad. Is there no end to this man’s wickedness?

The Lefty web and progressive media are awash with anguished commentary on Trump’s latest dream of violence. “Trump fantasises about guns pointed at Liz Cheney’s face”, pants an irate Rolling Stone. Trump has “told a crowd” that “Liz Cheney should have guns ‘trained on her face’”, yelps Vanity Fair. He wants “nine barrels shooting” at her, cries Politico.

There’s only one problem with this vision of Trump as such a lunatic liability that he fancies hauling poor Liz Cheney off for execution – it is completely untrue. It is undiluted poppycock.

What Trump actually did was criticise Cheney’s pro-militarist streak. In a sit-down chat with Tucker Carlson in Arizona, he laid into her “war hawk” tendencies. And he wondered out loud – in his usual, unfiltered language – how she would feel about war if she was in the thick of one herself.