BRENDAN O’NEILL: The liberal media’s distortion of Trump’s Liz Cheney comments exposes how panicked they are.
So now Donald Trump wants to kill Liz Cheney? Worse, he wants to drag her before a firing squad. Is there no end to this man’s wickedness?
The Lefty web and progressive media are awash with anguished commentary on Trump’s latest dream of violence. “Trump fantasises about guns pointed at Liz Cheney’s face”, pants an irate Rolling Stone. Trump has “told a crowd” that “Liz Cheney should have guns ‘trained on her face’”, yelps Vanity Fair. He wants “nine barrels shooting” at her, cries Politico.
There’s only one problem with this vision of Trump as such a lunatic liability that he fancies hauling poor Liz Cheney off for execution – it is completely untrue. It is undiluted poppycock.
What Trump actually did was criticise Cheney’s pro-militarist streak. In a sit-down chat with Tucker Carlson in Arizona, he laid into her “war hawk” tendencies. And he wondered out loud – in his usual, unfiltered language – how she would feel about war if she was in the thick of one herself.
John Nolte adds: Bill Maher Rips Media for Liz Cheney Firing Squad Hoax: ‘Just Don’t Lie to Me.’
Left-wing comedian Bill Maher tore into the corporate media during his Real Time Overtime segment for lying about Donald Trump calling for Liz Cheney to be executed.
“I woke up to the headline ‘Donald Trump had called for a firing squad for Liz Cheney,’ said Maher, adding, “and this is what I really don’t like about the media — No, he didn’t.”
Maher goes on to explain what Trump clearly said. “He’s criticizing her for being a war hawk. I mean she is Dick Cheney’s daughter.” Maher then read Trump’s full and unambiguous quote. Here it is:
Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Let’s see how she feels about it, you know when the guns are trained on her face. You know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington, in a nice building saying, “Oh, gee, well, let’s send — let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.”
“Just to be clear,” Maher continued, “this is exactly what hippies always said. This is exactly what peaceniks always said. [Trump is saying], ‘You know what, it’s very easy to sit in your building and send young men to die.’”
He then said to the media, “Just don’t lie to me. I don’t like Donald Trump. Don’t lie to me and tell me he wants her in front of a firing squad. He was saying something that … again, sounds like what hippies used to say.”
Dan McLaughlin flashes back to his blog writing from 20 years ago to note that that sort of hippy talk dominated the Democrats’ presidential bids during 2004 campaign season:
When you hear Democrats hit the fainting couch over Trump making a dumb chickenhawk argument, recall that their party RAN AN ENTIRE PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN on that theme in 2004 https://t.co/JaLIOmeyrO
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 2, 2024
