NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG:

Monroe County District Attorney said the fraudulent voter registration forms were traced to FieldCorps whose clients included Biden-Harris, Mark Kelly and Arizona Democrats.

Calls to the number listed went unreturned and the FieldCorps website was mysteriously taken down. https://t.co/EhpDauPa8a pic.twitter.com/gzjojz01cL — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) November 1, 2024

At least with Elon Musk owning X, these reports can’t get squashed any longer.