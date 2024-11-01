JIM GERAGHTY: Oh, Sure, Now the Harris Campaign Needs Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Hey, remember when CNN headlines were declaring, “Walz could help Harris shore up the ‘blue wall’ on the way to the White House”?

Is he?

I’ll take this ad as a quiet admission that when it comes to winning Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes, Shapiro is a far more useful asset than Walz. And as we approach Election Day, it becomes increasingly clear that Walz, self-described “knucklehead,’’ doesn’t bring as much to the table as Democrats believed in those heady days of summer. As noted yesterday, polling indicates Harris is on pace to win Minnesota by a slightly narrower margin than Joe Biden won the state in 2020. Never mind helping Harris in the critical blue-wall states; there’s not much evidence that Walz has helped her at all in his home state.

(Despite the protests from Eric Holder, it is clear that the vetting process he ran for Harris, digging into the background of her running mate options, was nowhere near thorough enough.)

You could see it in the online discourse and the Saturday Night Live sketch – Democrats were disappointed with Walz’s performance in the debate with J.D. Vance. He doesn’t know what a venture capitalist does, he thinks the First Amendment doesn’t cover hate speech, he goes rogue and declares America has to get rid of the Electoral College… Walz isn’t a strength you can put front and center in campaign ads, he’s a liability you try to hide until Election Day.

The guy who was supposed to be this big help with rural and blue-collar Americans is giving his closing message on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the friendliest of urban metropolitan venues. Walz is campaigning in downtown Detroit today, and then Flint and Traverse City.