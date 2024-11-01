GREAT MOMENTS IN INADVERTENT SELF-IDENTIFICATION: Massachusetts man arrested for allegedly painting swastika on Trump campaign sign.



A Cohasset man has been arrested for allegedly painting a swastika onto a Trump campaign sign sitting along a public road in town.

The defaced sign is the property of Kevin O’Donnell, the 77-year-old co-chair of the Republican Town Committee and a longstanding supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Police arrested 74-year-old Frederic Laidlaw, who was in Quincy district court on Thursday for arraignment on a felony charge of “defacement of property,” Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in a statement.

“Cohasset police allege that Laidlaw entered onto private property and painted a swastika on a political sign on Wednesday October 30th,” Quigley wrote.

O’Donnell told the Herald that the sign — which cost him about $200 — for the last three elections has been on land he owns next to busy Route 3A, with no previous problems.

He also said that he has to wonder if the person who decided to deface it even realizes the imagery they are conjuring when they use a symbol most closely associated with the Nazi government of Germany.

“It’s shocking, absolutely shocking,” he said. “Do they understand how many people died because of that ideology?”