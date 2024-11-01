US JOBS GROWTH PLUNGES DAYS BEFORE ELECTION:

US hiring slowed significantly last month, in what marked the weakest jobs growth reported under President Joe Biden. Friday’s downbeat employment update, released just days before the US election, revealed just 12,000 non-farming jobs were added in October, down from 223,000 a month earlier. This marked the slowest rate of growth since late 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as analysts blamed the impact of hurricanes and strike action at Boeing. While hiring slowed, America’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.1pc. The closely watched report will be sure to draw scrutiny from both presidential candidates before next Thursday’s election, as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battle to convince voters of their ability to improve the economy.

Not to mention, the media going all-in on attacking the Bad Orange Man, since they can’t use these dreadful numbers to prop up Kamala in the closing weekend: Deceptive Snakes at Kamala’s HQ Straight-Up Nuked for Editing Trump Speech to Look Like Liz Cheney Threat.

And thus, on the weekend before the election, we’ve entered some sort of bizarre hell-world in which Vox’s Zack Beauchamp is a voice of sanity:

As Jim Treacher tweets, “You know you f**ked up when Gaza Bridge Dude tells you to pump the brakes.”

At his Substack, Treacher adds: “Remember when it was cool to fantasize about a Republican politician actively fighting in a war?”



I don’t remember anybody crying about The Onion wanting to “assassinate” Bush. That was then, this is now. If it weren’t for double standards, Democrats would have none at all.

The DNC-MSM going all-in to defend the Cheneys (after begging Dubya to endorse Kamala) 20 years after the above Onion page is just astonishing to watch.