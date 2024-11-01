BEZOS’S EFFORT TO ADD SOME BALANCE IS OFF TO A SLOW START: WashPost Pays to Promote Anti-Trump Stories. “The Washington Post this week ‘aggressively ramped up’ its paid advertising on social media platforms to boost stories criticizing former President Donald Trump after the backlash over owner Jeff Bezos’ decision to kill an endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.