DON’T MESS WITH TEXAS: Texas Buys More Land To Build Border Wall. “Sometimes, if you want something done right, you just have to do it yourself. That’s Texas, faced with the lawbreaking refusal of the Biden-Harris Administration to secure the border. As such, they’re buying their own border land to build their own border wall.”
