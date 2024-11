AVENGERS ASSEMBLE — FOR A MASSIVE KINSLEY GAFFE:

The cast of the Avengers, who all now look like they have terminal illnesses…

Say "down with democracy" and "tear down democracy" in support of Kamala.

This doesn't quite hit the way they intended it to. pic.twitter.com/1J3uDKgv5P

— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 31, 2024