AVOID ALL ONTOLOGICAL FRAMEWORKS OF COCKSUREDNESS: Axios: What Trump is being told. “A new internal memo by Tony Fabrizio, chief pollster for all three of Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns, tells the former president he’s in a radically better position than he was right before the 2020 election. Why it matters: The memo reflects the exuberance that Trump staffers and allies exude in interviews and behind-the-scenes conversations. The optimistic framing could make it even more difficult for Trump followers to accept a loss as legitimate.”

Related: MAGA world’s hyper-confidence raises risk of post-election meltdown.