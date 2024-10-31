‘STRONG, INTELLIGENT’ REPUBLICAN WOMEN TORCH KAMALA SUPPORTER MARK CUBAN FOR DISMISSIVE COMMENTS ON THE VIEW:

Hell hath no fury like a strong, intelligent, Republican woman scorned.

It’s a lesson billionaire Mark Cuban learned the hard way when he emphatically stated on “The View” that former President Donald Trump is “never” around any “strong and intelligent women,” bringing prominent GOP women out of the woodwork to put him in his place.

“They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them. Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work,” Cuban said on the show Thursday morning.

His bumbling remarks come one day after President Biden wrote off Trump supporters as “garbage,” the double-barrel insults from the two Harris supporters coming less than a week before Election Day.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY):

“Democrats have an uncanny ability to say what they think, to show their disdain for the American people. And just two days ago, Joe Biden, the sitting president of the United States, called 250 million Americans ‘garbage.’ And then we have Kamala Harris’s top ally basically calling women who support President Trump weak and dumb, saying that you can’t be strong and intelligent and support President Trump. That is the disgraceful closing argument that Democrats are making.”