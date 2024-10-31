THE AI CHATBOTS ARE ROOTING FOR KAMALA.

Silicon Valley may pride itself on being a home for people who think outside the box. Yet when it comes to the hottest product in tech right now—artificial intelligence chatbots—there’s a stunning amount of political groupthink.

The country is evenly divided between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. But when we asked five of the biggest language models—ChatGPT, Grok, Llama via Meta AI, Claude, and DeepSeek—to assess the positions of the two presidential candidates on a multitude of pressing issues, the answers were mostly the same.

Which candidate has the “right” platform on healthcare? Abortion? Criminal justice? According to the machines, with only one exception, the answer was always Harris.

Why is this concerning? Generation Z are AI power users, with up to 75 percent using the technology to plan meals, create workouts, and assist with job applications. They already use AI daily to help them make decisions, so it is not difficult to assume they could use these platforms to decide how to vote.

On Wednesday, The Free Press asked the five artificial intelligence assistants to answer 16 policy questions on a spectrum of issues—from the economy and inflation to gun control and climate change. (We excluded Google’s Gemini, which has been specifically programmed not to answer questions about 2024 elections worldwide.) We asked the bots to answer the questions first as if they were Donald Trump, and then answer as if they were Vice President Kamala Harris.

* * * * * * * *

Four AI assistants—ChatGPT, Grok, Llama via Meta AI, and DeepSeek—said Kamala Harris’s policies were right and that they agreed with her responses on each and every issue. Click to read this spreadsheet for our full list of questions and the AI’s answers.