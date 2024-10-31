ANALYSIS: TRUE. It doesn’t matter if Trump or Harris win. Europe has already lost.

As U.S. voters choose a new president, Europeans are anxiously waiting to see if the victor will be Donald Trump — a nightmare for many — or Kamala Harris, who’s seen as much better for the transatlantic relationship. Here’s a tip from a lifelong Euro-American: Worry less about the U.S. presidency and more about how Europe can hack it alone on a dangerous global stage. The uncomfortable truth is that American interest in Europe has been dwindling for the past 30 years. And neither candidate is likely to bring back the transatlantic heyday of the early 1990s.

A couple of thoughts. One is that “the transatlantic heyday” was little more than a post-Cold War sugar high that allowed deeply unserious leadership (I’m looking at you, Bill Clinton) to begin frittering away our economic, social, and military capital.

The other is that Europe matters less to us because Europe matters less, period. The EU turned into an innovation- and growth-crushing mistake at a time when much of the rest of the world was booming.