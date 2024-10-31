BYRON YORK: You can’t tell who’s winning this race. “The bottom line is that there is an extraordinary amount of voter enthusiasm and intensity behind Harris at the moment. Some Republicans look at big Trump rallies and assume that there has to be less passion on the other side. That’s not the case. It doesn’t mean that Harris will win, but that enthusiasm and the poll numbers make it clear that this election is wide open with less than a week to go.”
