BEN SHAPIRO: NY Times, Media Matters Pressuring ‘YouTube to Demonetize and Penalize’ Conservatives.

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro exposed the New York Times and Media Matters working together to pressure YouTube to silence conservative voices. We also know the NYT contacted Tucker Carlson. Shapiro said the newspaper contacted others at The Daily Wire, too. The far-left “media watchdog” organization founded by David Brock goes after conservatives, establishing boycotts and campaigns to boycott those voices. Andrew Breitbart received a lot of wrath from the group, along with those who worked with him, like Dana Loesch. Here’s Ben’s long Twitter thread.

The Washington Post also decided to get in on the action, sending Shapiro an email with near identical language to the one sent by the New York Times’ Nico Grant. Fortunately (this time at least) “YouTube didn’t cave:”

Grant, who earlier this week had locked down his Twitter page, has since reactivated it to promote his new article, which can be found here. His tweet linking to his hit piece (which presumably had the blessings of his editors at the Times in order to be published there), is getting the ratio it deserves:

Evergreen: