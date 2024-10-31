EVERGREEN ADVICE: Don’t Stick Your Dick In Commie. “Color me just a tad skeptical that the daughter of a high ranking Chinese communist official would find a life with Tim Walz an attractive option. The communist princesses and princelings, especially in the Deng Xiaoping/Jiang Zemin era, would have been groomed for important CCP positions or high-paying positions in the newly liberalized private sector. Now ordinary Chinese girls of the era would probably flock to the chance to escape China by marrying an American, because of all the poverty ($307 per capita GDP in 1989) and Communism, but a communist princess? I seriously doubt it.”