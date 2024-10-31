THE DISINFORMATION DOUBLE STANDARD:

If you don’t know what the last day of voting is by now you shouldn’t be allowed to vote. You are even more brain-dead than Joe Biden at 8 p.m.

Yet ordinary Americans were investigated, prosecuted, and jailed for making jokes about voting on a Wednesday or Thursday after the election.

It was election interference, misinformation, and a conspiracy to steal the election.

Douglas Mackey was sentenced to jail for 9 months for posting such a meme, which was the equivalent of the old joke that we should vote early and vote often–a joke told by innumerable politicians and comics. But it was a joke made by a Republican, so it is out of bounds and must be punished.

Jimmy Kimmel just made a similar joke to millions, not hundreds, and the entire establishment will no doubt come to his defense. Nothing will happen, just as nothing happens when celebrities muse about shooting Donald Trump, chopping off his head, stabbing him, bombing the White House, or any other call to violence against “Nazi” Republicans.