BRIAN STELTER, NEW YORK MAGAZINE MAKE SURPRISE IN-KIND CONTRIBUTION TO TRUMP 2024 CAMPAIGN! Oh No! … Anyway: TV Executive Worries That a Trump Victory Would Be the Death of the Media:

It’s a well-deserved panic, as the legacy media is desperate for a massive reboot: Against the Corporate Media: Michael Walsh’s New Anthology Explores How Badly the MSM Has Fallen.