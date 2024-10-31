PEOPLE DON’T LIKE BEING CALLED GARBAGE AND THEY PROBABLY LIKE EVEN LESS BEING LIED TO ABOUT IT: Now You Can REALLY See How Badly Biden Screwed Kamala Over With His ‘Garbage’ Comment. “Using Google Trends, we can see the interest in both stories over time. Google Trends numbers show search interest relative to the peak for a specific region and time. A score of 100 indicates peak popularity, 50 means half as popular, and 0 means there wasn’t enough data for the term. Here’s the Google Trends graph comparing searches for ‘Puerto Rico garbage’ and ‘Biden Trump supporters garbage.'”