DONALD TRUMP ASKS REPORTERS HOW THEY LIKE HIS NEW GARBAGE TRUCK:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/7UwMZ8syvx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

🚨 MUST WATCH: Trump tells the story of how the Garbage Truck outfit came to be. Hilarious! 😂❤️ "They said it might actually make me look thinner and BAM they got me. I said 'I'm wearing that on stage! I may never wear a blue jacket again! THIN was the keyword. They got me!” 💀 pic.twitter.com/khLqcdzStj — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 31, 2024

Naturally, CBS’s Norah O’Donnell is big mad that Trump is once again doing basic Retail Politics 101-type stuff:

Grace? In the last week of a presidential election? To the guy who once said that Mitt Romney would put black people back in chains? To the guy who give a speech attacking the same people he calls “garbage” standing in front of a background that looked like it was designed by Leni Riefenstahl?

Or as America’s Newspaper of Record notes: Biden Calls On Deplorable Garbage Nazis To Tone Down The Rhetoric.

Speaking of whom (and no this one isn’t satire): Joe Biden Weirdly Goes ‘Bobbing for Babies’ at White House Halloween Event.

Old and busted: Build Back Better.

The New Hotness? Biden Bites Babies!

