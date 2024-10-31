ICYMI: What the Hell Is Going on in Michigan? “‘Vote early and often’ is one of those election campaign jokes politicians like to indulge in, but one Michigan voter ID reportedly has voted 29 times so far — and one expert just found 164,568 little anomalies.”

Update: Lara Trump said on X that the RNC’s election integrity team investigated the matter and determined that a “glitch” was to blame. The duplicates will not be counted.

“Fast-moving RNC” isn’t a phrase anyone gets to use very often — but it’s nice to.