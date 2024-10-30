BETTER LATE THAN NEVER BUT THIS IS DANGEROUSLY LATE: DoD industrial base plan targets weak links in supply chains.

“Single sources of supply is a problem across the industrial base,” noted Laura Taylor-Kale, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy.

Zeppieri said risks tied to “single sources” and “fragile sources” of critical components in the defense supply chain are among the issues addressed in the newly released National Defense Industrial Strategy Implementation Plan.

The unclassified version of the plan highlights measures to strengthen domestic manufacturing for defense purposes and increase supply chain resilience against adversarial threats.

DoD anticipates an increasing need for resilience in the supply chain, including within the space sector. “We are very much aware and doing analysis on that,” Taylor-Kale said.

Details about specific vulnerabilities are reserved for the classified version of the report.